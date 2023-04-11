Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 11th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 11th April 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | SAMAA TV | 11th April 2023 Recommended Justice Qazi Faez Isa clears the air on his NA speech Protesters disrupt Macron speech on Dutch state visit Israeli forces kill two Palestinians as British-Israeli buried Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular CAA shuts down airport operation for 5 months Eid ul Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia announces four days holidays WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits