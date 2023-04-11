‘Stranger Things’ star announces engagement to long-term boyfriend

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years, Jake Bongiovi, got engaged! The 19-year-old “Stranger Things” actress announced the news on Instagram, posting a monochrome picture of herself and her beau, who is the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.

In the photo, Millie shows off her glimmering engagement ring while beaming from ear to ear in the arms of her new fiancé. She captioned the photo with the sweet words, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” Jake also shared the news on his own Instagram page, writing “forever” alongside two snaps of the couple.

The engagement announcement confirmed recent speculation that had been circulating on social media after Millie flashed a glimpse of the ring in a recent post. She also sparked rumors in August when she was spotted wearing a gold diamond ring on her wedding finger during a PDA-packed outing.

Millie and Jake met on Instagram, and their friendship turned into romance after some time. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2021, with Millie introducing Jake to her 62.7 million followers with a cute photo of him. The couple celebrated their engagement with a beachy photoshoot, with Millie dressed in a crochet dress and Jake in a cream polo shirt.

Millie rose to fame as a child star on the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.” She currently stars in the fourth season of the show, which follows a group of teens battling supernatural forces unleashed by shadowy government organizations. Jake is the third child of rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his wife of over 40 years, Dorothea. He accompanied Millie on the red carpet for the premiere of “Stranger Things” season four in May. Millie has also been starred in “Enola Holmes” on Netflix.