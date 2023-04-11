Pakistan might play World Cup matches in Kolkata, Chennai: Indian media

Pakistan Cricket Team might play their matches in ODI World Cup in Kolkata or Chennai, Indian media reported on Tuesday, as they might feel safe in these two cities.

According to Indian media, Pakistan had success in Chennai and Kolkata in the past as well and also played their last match in Kolkata, when they toured for 2016 T20 World Cup.

The reports also suggested that International Cricket Council (ICC) was also talking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about playing on these venues.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the capacity of 132,000 might host the final match of World Cup but Pakistan vs India game in group stage might be hosted in Chennai or Kolkata.

Pakistan had secured the famous Chennai Test win against India in 1999, when Sachin Tendulkar scored a century but still Pakistan stole the win by just 12 runs.

PCB is still trying to make sure that Asia Cup is held in Pakistan and would make the final decision regarding the participation in World Cup later.

Pakistan had visited India for a bilateral series last time in 2012-2013 when they won the ODI series 2-1 and drew the T20 series 1-1, but India has not visited Pakistan since touring the country for 2008 Asia Cup.