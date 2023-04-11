Shakira urges media for privacy for her sons following split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira, the Colombian singer, has requested privacy for her and her children after relocating from Spain to the US following her split with ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira, accompanied by her sons Milan and Sasha, flew from Barcelona to Miami, covering a distance of 4,684 miles. She has now appealed to fans and media outlets to respect her children’s privacy as they begin a new phase in their lives in the Sunshine State.

She took to Instagram to write a lengthy caption, urging journalists and photographers to be sensitive to her sons’ situation and behave in a humane way, given that Milan and Sasha are under 10 years old and just want to lead a normal life without constant surveillance. She emphasized that she was speaking not only as an artist but as a mother who wants to protect and care for her children’s psychological and emotional well-being. Shakira announced her separation from Gerard Piqué in June 2022, following nearly 11 years of being together.

It was reported earlier this year that Shakira had discovered Piqué’s alleged affair with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, when she noticed her jam supply dwindling. The 46-year-old singer hinted at the strange situation in her music video for “Te Felicito.” In a recent interview on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” Shakira spoke about her “rough” year and how she had “put up with so much crap.”

The plea for privacy is not the first time Shakira has spoken out about her personal life. She has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression and has been an advocate for mental health awareness. Shakira’s fans have shown their support for her and her children by respecting her wishes for privacy during this difficult time.