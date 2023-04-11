‘The Marvels’ confirmed to debut on American TV show

Marvel fans all around the globe were excited as the audio teaser for ‘The Marvels’ confirms that the first trailer of the highly anticipated movie will debut on April 11th during an American TV show.

The sequel to 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel’ and 2022’s ‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘The Marvels’ showcases a powerful trio of female heroes played by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The teaser hints at Rambeau’s disappearance as she can be heard asking “Hello?” and “What the?” while Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, enquires “Where is Captain Rambeau?”

Monica Rambeau is a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a S.W.O.R.D. agent who can absorb energy. Her mother, Maria Rambeau, served and befriended Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who played a crucial role in ‘Captain Marvel.’ Monica also played a vital role in preventing the chaos caused by Wanda Maximoff in ‘WandaVision.’

In ‘The Marvels,’ her story will be further explored as she teams up with Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel to solve the mystery of why they swap places whenever they use their powers.

The plot of the movie is still under wraps, but Marvel has teased that an ominous cosmic anomaly might endanger the planet’s safety. The movie will feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, along with new cast members Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in undisclosed roles.

The film is set to release on November 10th, and fans can’t wait to witness the female power trio in action. The debut of the trailer on Good Morning America is expected to be a significant event for Marvel enthusiasts worldwide.