Anil Kapoor praises Jeremy Renner for resilience on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Actor Anil Kapoor praised Jeremy Renner for his resilience as he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with the help of a cane, months after a snow plow accident left him with 30 broken bones. Renner had not been on the show since his accident on New Year’s Day, but he returned with a new perspective and a brand new cane. Kapoor, who worked with Renner on the upcoming Disney+ series “Rennervations,” took to Twitter to call him the “toughest Avenger.”

Kapoor’s tweet read, “Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger (heart and clapping hands emojis).”

Renner has been updating his fans on social media about his recovery and therapy since his accident. In a recent interview, he admitted to being at fault for the accident, stating that he was driving the snow plow after using it to pull one of the family’s trucks out of the snow and onto pavement. Despite the setback, Renner has remained positive and determined to recover fully.

The actor’s entrance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live set was met with cheers from fans, as he made his way with the help of a walking cane. Renner has played Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with “Thor” (2011) and “The Avengers” (2012).

Renner will soon be seen in the Disney+ series “Rennervations,” where he pursues his passion of reimagining unique vehicles to serve people’s requirements and bring communities together. The series also features appearances by actors such as Anthony Mackie and Anil Kapoor.

Renner’s return to the spotlight after his accident is a testament to his resilience and determination to overcome adversity. Kapoor’s words of praise highlight the strength and courage that Renner has demonstrated in the face of a challenging situation.