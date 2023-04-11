Balochistan Home Minister assures provision of modern gears for cops

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango on Tuesday issued a directive to ensure the provision of advanced and essential equipment to the police personnel for their safety against potential terrorist attacks.

He said this is an important meeting held to review law and order in the province.

The meeting was attended by various concerned authorities, including Additional Chief Secretary Interior Saleh Nasir, Additional IG Police Salman Chaudhry, DG Levies, DIG Police Azam Shahab Lutri, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta. The participants were given a comprehensive briefing by the Additional Chief Secretary Interior and Additional IG Police.

The province has witnessed four incidents of terrorism, with most of the law enforcement agencies being the prime targets. However, the terrorist plots were successfully thwarted due to the prompt action taken by the police.

The Balochistan Home Minister has stressed the need for the provincial government to take a more proactive approach in preventing the plotting of attacks on officials. He has also assured the allocation of resources on a priority basis towards this objective.

Mr Lango stressed on the provision of modern and essential equipment to safeguard the police personnel against terrorist attacks and also emphasized on ensuring fool-proof security measures for the procession during the commemoration of Youm-e-Ali. Additionally, during the meeting, Fatiha was offered to pay tribute to the martyrs of the recent terrorist incidents.