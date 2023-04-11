New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell excited to return to Pakistan

New Zealand’s all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was excited to come to Pakistan again and hoped that new looking Kiwi side will perform well in the limited overs series.

New Zealand just won the ODI and T20 series in Sri Lanka, although they were missing some main players due to Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mitchell said that they travelled from Queenstown, Sri Lanka so they would be looking to take some rest, as they reached Lahore in wee hours of Tuesday.

New Zealand had won the ODI series 2-1 in January earlier this year, so they would be hoping to keep the winning run going in Pakistan.

The all-rounder also hoped that the new looking side will get some experience by playing in Pakistan’s conditions, as they are different from New Zealand.