Gold prices per tola in domestic market reach all-time high

The price of 24 Karat gold in the domestic market reached all-time high after gaining whooping Rs600 in a single day on Tuesday. The precious metal gained Rs3600 in the first two days of the business week.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs187157 after gaining Rs514.

Gold price in global market

The price of gold per ounce in the international market has been decreased by $1 and global value per ounce of gold reached $2001.

The U.S. Energy Department (DOE) on Monday proposed reducing electric vehicles’ (EV) mileage ratings to meet government fuel economy requirements, a move that could force automakers to sell more low-emissions cars or improve conventional models.

DOE wants to significantly revise how it calculates the petroleum-equivalent fuel economy rating for electric and plug-in electric hybrids for use in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) program.

The current system has not been updated in more than two decades.

“Encouraging adoption of EVs can reduce petroleum consumption but giving too much credit for that adoption can lead to increased net petroleum use because it enables lower fuel economy among conventional vehicles, which represent by far the majority of vehicles sold,” DOE said in its proposed regulation.

Miles Per Gallon equivalent (MPGe) ratings are determined by using values for national electricity, petroleum generation and distribution efficiency and driving patterns.

Environmental groups note fuel economy ratings for EVs is far higher for determining CAFE compliance than those listed on the government’s consumer website.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents major automakers, warned last year that lowering the values could have far-reaching implications and would discourage EV adoption.

The group said on Monday it was unclear how the proposed DOE calculation would be incorporated in future CAFE standards.

A Volkswagen ID.4 EV with a current 380.6 MPGe under CAFE would get 107.4 MPGe under the DOE proposal, while a Ford F-150 EV drops from 237.1 to 67.1 MPGe and Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid falls from 88.2 to 59.5 MPGe.

The Natural Resources Defense Council and Sierra Club petitioned for the change in 2021, arguing “excessively high imputed fuel economy values for EVs means that a relatively small number of EVs will mathematically guarantee compliance without meaningful improvements in the real-world average fuel economy of automakers’ overall fleets.”