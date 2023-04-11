Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Anant Ambani celebrates birthday in Dubai with fiancée Radhika Merchant

Social media flooded with pictures and videos of the lavish celebration, including a performance by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam
Samaa Life&Style Editors Apr 11, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the billionaire couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani, celebrated his 28th birthday in Dubai with his fiancée Radhika Merchant and close friends.

The event was documented on social media, with numerous pictures and videos capturing the festivities. Anant was seen reveling in the occasion, enjoying a performance by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.

A trending picture from the celebration shows a large banner with the words “AMA 28,” referring to Anant Mukesh Ambani’s 28th birthday. Another video posted by a fan page shows Radhika Merchant and her friends having lunch in Dubai, with the bride-to-be dressed in an exquisite white dress. The event was also attended by several B-town celebrities.

Following the celebration, a few of Anant’s friends, including B-town celebs like Orhan Awatramani and Khushi Kapoor, who was soon to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “Archies,” spent some time in Dubai. They were spotted dining at the renowned restaurant SUSHISAMBA with Boney Kapoor, Khushi’s father, and a prominent B-town filmmaker.

Khushi Kapoor and her friends also visited the Nobu Hotel at Atlantis The Palm and posted pictures of themselves enjoying the infinity pool at the Aura Skypool, their second stop on their Dubai vacation.

Bollywood

Entertainment

birthday

dubai

mukesh ambani

Atif Aslam

indian celebrities

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div