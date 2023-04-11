Anant Ambani celebrates birthday in Dubai with fiancée Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the billionaire couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani, celebrated his 28th birthday in Dubai with his fiancée Radhika Merchant and close friends.

The event was documented on social media, with numerous pictures and videos capturing the festivities. Anant was seen reveling in the occasion, enjoying a performance by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.

A trending picture from the celebration shows a large banner with the words “AMA 28,” referring to Anant Mukesh Ambani’s 28th birthday. Another video posted by a fan page shows Radhika Merchant and her friends having lunch in Dubai, with the bride-to-be dressed in an exquisite white dress. The event was also attended by several B-town celebrities.

Following the celebration, a few of Anant’s friends, including B-town celebs like Orhan Awatramani and Khushi Kapoor, who was soon to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “Archies,” spent some time in Dubai. They were spotted dining at the renowned restaurant SUSHISAMBA with Boney Kapoor, Khushi’s father, and a prominent B-town filmmaker.

Khushi Kapoor and her friends also visited the Nobu Hotel at Atlantis The Palm and posted pictures of themselves enjoying the infinity pool at the Aura Skypool, their second stop on their Dubai vacation.