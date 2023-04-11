Army kills three terrorists in Bannu IBO operation

Security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Nurar of Bannu district on reported presence of terrorists on the night between April 10 and 11 and killed resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell.

During conduct of the operation, fierce fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area, ISPR said.

