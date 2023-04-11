Gandapur remanded in police custody for another two days

A judicial magistrate of Islamabad on Tuesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur for another two days.

The PTI leader and former federal minister faces charges of threatening the government and state institutions.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench last week and sent to jail on a six-day judicial remand.

A case was registered against the PTI leader at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) on April 8.

The first information report (FIR) also invoked sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offenses punishable by Section 121), 122 (collecting arms, etc., with intention of waging war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Gandapur was presented before Judicial Magistrate Ehtasham Alam Khan on completion of his one-day physical remand.

The court said that it had granted physical remand for voice matching purpose and inquired the progress on it.

The prosecutor replied that they had not carried out voice matching yet and sought extension in physical remand for it as well as recovery of weapons.

The suspect’s counsel Babar Awan noted police’s mala fide intention. He argued that the police first produced Gandapur in the ATC and later removed provisions of terrorism from the FIR.

After hearing arguments, the judicial magistrate handed over Gandapur to police on two-day physical remand.