PM Shehbaz reviews free flour distribution process at different points

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Faisalabad to review the arrangements at different points set up for distribution of free flour among the deserving people.

During his visit, the prime minister interacted with the people gathered there to receive the free flour bags under PM’s Special Ramazan Package for the poor and needy people.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and the relevant authorities also accompanied the prime minister.

The premier inquired about the distribution arrangements and also witnessed the process.

The people especially the old women expressed their joy and satisfaction over the visit of prime minister.