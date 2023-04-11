Writer Saima Akram Chaudhry faces obstacles with her drama ‘Chand Tara’

Saima Akram Chaudhry, a successful Pakistani writer renowned for her modern Ramadan dramas and the creator of the popular show “Suno Chanda,” has faced an unexpected hurdle with her latest drama, “Chand Tara.” Despite her string of past successes, this year’s Ramadan dramas have not gained the usual level of popularity.

While “Chand Tara,” starring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, follows the topic of a joint family’s advantages and disadvantages, some viewers have noticed the absence of a key character: the mother-in-law.

In an interview with a magazine, Saima shared that she had indeed written a character for the mother-in-law as well as an older sister with two children who frequently visited the household. However the network behind the drama, made some significant alterations to the script, cutting out the mother-in-law and older sister while making both children belong to Taimoor’s character.

It remains to be seen how these changes will affect the overall reception of “Chand Tara,” but Ms Chaudhry’s loyal following will undoubtedly be keen to see how the story plays out.