Bilawal terms restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran, Saudi Arabia important for regional peace

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hussaini called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a farewell meeting on completion of his diplomatic tenure in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal appreciated the services of Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini regarding Pakistan-Iran relations. Both sides discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

FM Bilawal said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields.

Bilawal said that restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is very important for the peace of the region.

Pakistan welcomed the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran in a landmark development facilitated by China.

Tehran and Riyadh foreign ministers met and made an agreement in Beijing and restored their diplomatic ties more than seven years after severing relations.

“We commend the role played by China’s visionary leadership in coordinating this historic agreement which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue. We laud sagacious leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran for this very positive development,” read the statement.