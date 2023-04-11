Anees Bazmee in talks to direct sequel to ‘Rowdy Rathore’

Anees Bazmee, a popular filmmaker in Bollywood, is in high demand these days. He is reportedly in talks with several young actors in the industry, and the latest news is that he has been offered the opportunity to direct the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster movie, “Rowdy Rathore.”

Shabina Khan, a producer closely involved with the project, is said to be in discussions with Bazmee about directing “Rowdy Rathore 2,” which is currently in advanced stages of development.

According to a news Bazmee was originally planning to direct a comedy film with Shahid Kapoor, but due to scheduling conflicts in August, he is now considering directing “Rowdy Rathore 2” with Sidharth Malhotra this summer. The director reportedly hopes to shoot both films back-to-back this year, followed by post-production work.

The filming for “Rowdy Rathore 2” is expected to begin in May, and it will be produced by Shabina Khan in collaboration with Jio Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The story has been finalized, and Bazmee is expected to sign on as director within the next 10 days.

This will be the first time that Bazmee and Sidharth will work together, and the film is expected to portray the cop character in a more serious and no-nonsense light.