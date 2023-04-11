King Dollar’s huge rally against Pakistani Rupee in interbank amid IMF delays

US Dollar on Tuesday gained another giant value against Pakistani Rupee in the interbank amid International Monetary Fund (IMF) delay in Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with finance ministry and political unrest in country.

The new price of the American currency reached Rs288.43 at the closing time of the interbank trading with depreciation of 0.46 percent.

In a single day, local unit depreciated Rs1.34 against greenback.

In the open market, the American currency also gained two rupees to settle at record Res295 against local currency.

Karachi Forex dealers said Rupee depreciation due to decrease in remittances and increase in demand for Hajj Dollar scheme.

The US Dollar on the first week of the business week—Monday—gained record Rs2.44 against the local unit at the closing time of the interbank trading amid the delay in the International Monitory Fund (IMF() Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with country’s finance ministry.

The local currency depreciated -0.85. On the other hand, the US dollar remained gained a rupee to settle at Rs293 against Pakistani currency in the open market.

On Friday last week, American currency was closed in the interbank at Rs284.65 against the local unit.