Blast rocks Jaffar Express in Balochistan

Jaffar Express en route from Quetta to Lahore faced a blast at Dhadar area of Balochistan.

Dhadar is the capital of the Kachhi district in Balochistan. The town is located at the distance of three hours and 133 km away from provincial capital Quetta.

On Monday, an explosion ripped through the police mobile parked in Kandahari market at Shahrah-i-Iqbal in provincial capital Quetta, killing four including a cop and injuring 15 people as many nearby vehicles caught ablaze.

According to 15 people sustained injurers. The market was crowded as Eid shopping gained momentum across the country including Quetta markets. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area while rescue ambulances also reached the spot. The injured and dead including women and children.

