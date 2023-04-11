Man loses one hand, fingers after homemade firecracker explodes

A Malaysian man potentially lost his left hand at the wrist and some of his fingers when a homemade firecracker exploded in his hands shortly after pre-dawn on Monday.

According to officials, the incident took place at a village when the man was playing with homemade firecrackers in the east coast state of Terengganu at around 3:30 am.

The 27-year-old man shattered his left hand and had several fingers severed off his right hand, while other parts of his body were also injured.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had blended homemade firecrackers using ball firecrackers in Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipes.

According to Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, investigation is underway to find the distributor and vendor who sold the firecracker balls.

“The investigation was conducted in accordance with Section 8 of the Explosives Act of 1957,” added Rohaimi.