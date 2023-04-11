Fawad tells PM Shehbaz to step down over one-year ‘performance’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry has suggested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should resign from his office, as the government celebrates one year of its tenure.

Fawad was talking to the media outside the Lahore High Court.

Responding to the series of tweets by PM Sharif on the one year since he took office, the former minister remarked that the premier did not need to remember the past year.

“The whole year was replete with violation of the Constitution and human rights abuses,” Chaudhry added.

He claimed that PM Sharif’s resignation was the solution to all crises, adding PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has put the PM in such a situation that he will soon be disqualified.

“The Supreme Court was mocked in parliament,” the PTI leader commented.

In reference to Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Fawad said a senior judge of the Supreme Court expressed his bias by going to parliament.

He claimed that everyone knew how Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was given relief.

“Justice Isa should resign immediately,” Chaudhry demanded, adding lawyers’ bodies were condemning him.