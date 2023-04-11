Here is how you can check AirPod battery on Android

In today’s fast-paced world, wireless earbuds have become a popular accessory for people on the go. Apple’s AirPods are one of the most sought-after earbuds in the market, known for their convenience and ease of use. However, their limited battery life can be a cause for concern.

If you’re an Android user or own a device other than an iPhone, you might be wondering how to check the AirPod battery. In this news story, we will guide you on how to check the battery life of your AirPods on any device.

Here are some of the most common methods how to check the AirPod battery on Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple.

On iPhone or iPad

If you have iOS 14 or later, you can add a battery widget to your home screen or Today View that shows the battery level of your AirPods and their charging case.

To do this, tap and hold on an empty space on your home screen until the apps start to jiggle. Then tap the plus icon in the top left corner and search for the battery widget. Tap on it and choose the size and location you want.

Tap Done when you are finished. You can also swipe down from the top right corner of your screen to access the Control Center and see the battery level of your AirPods and their case if they are connected.

On Mac: If you have macOS Big Sur or later, you can see the battery level of your AirPods and their case in the menu bar.

Click on the Bluetooth icon and hover over your AirPods name to see a pop-up with the battery information. You can also click on the battery icon in the menu bar and see the battery level of your AirPods and their case if they are connected.

On Apple Watch

If you have watchOS 7 or later, you can see the battery level of your AirPods and their case on your Apple Watch. Swipe up from the bottom of your watch face to access the Control Center and tap on the battery icon.

You will see a green circle with a percentage indicating the battery level of your watch. Swipe left to see the battery level of your AirPods and their case if they are connected.

On Android

If you have an Android device, you can use a third-party app to check the AirPod battery level.

One of the most popular apps is AirBattery, which shows the battery level of your AirPods and their case in a notification bar.

You can also tap on the notification to see more details and customize the settings. You can download AirBattery from the Google Play Store for free.