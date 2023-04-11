The real science behind hypnosis: Separating truth from myth

Hypnosis therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses hypnosis, a trance-like state, to help individuals make positive changes in their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.

During a hypnosis session, a therapist guides the individual into a relaxed state where their subconscious mind becomes more receptive to suggestions.

The therapist may use various techniques to induce the trance state, such as progressive relaxation, guided imagery, or breathing exercises. Once the individual is in a hypnotic state, the therapist may suggest ideas or behaviors that are intended to help the individual achieve their goals or overcome obstacles.

Hypnosis therapy has been used to treat a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, addiction, and chronic pain.

The therapy is believed to work by bypassing the critical, conscious mind and accessing the subconscious mind, where deeper emotional issues and habits are stored.

Additionally, not everyone is a good candidate for hypnosis therapy, and individuals with certain mental health conditions or who are prone to dissociation should not undergo hypnosis therapy.