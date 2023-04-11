Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PPP Latif Khosa removed as PLF president

He criticized coalition government in recent interview
Javed Farooqi Apr 11, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has removed Sardar Latif Khosa as the People’s Lawyer Forum President.

However, the additional charge of the post of PPP Secretary-General has been given to Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari.

A notification was also issued by the PPP chairman’s secretariat through his political secretary, Jameel Soomro.

According to sources, the PPP leadership was not happy with recent interviews of Latif Khosa and his criticism of the coalition government, especially on the PML-N on judicial matters.

PPP

latif khosa

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div