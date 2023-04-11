In a first, Pakistani court uses ChatGPT-4 to decide bail in kidnapping case

In a first, a local court of Punjab announced its verdict after processing the case on ChatGPT-4.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Amir Munir, announced the verdict on March 29.

As per the first information report (FIR), the petitioner, a juvenile of approximately 13 years, was nominated allegedly for kidnapping nine-year-old son of the complainant to a deserted place.

The court in its verdict stated that it started to experiment the use of ChatGPT-4 to see how it can help the justice system to pass crisp and smart judicial orders and judgments in accordance with law.

In its judgment, the court mentioned the questions it had asked the AI chatbot and responses.

The court found the answers by the chatbot ‘impressive’.

Earlier on, the same court had also used GPT-4 in a civil suit and found the results interesting.

The court granted bail to the petitioner against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.