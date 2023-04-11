Bill to ‘clip’ CJP’s powers challenged in Supreme Court, IHC

The ‘controversial’ bill recently passed by a joint session of parliament to clip the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan has been challenged in the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court.

Advocate Muhammad Hussain maintains that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendments Bill 2023 should be declared illegal and unconstitutional, and thus nullified.

It pleads that only the Supreme Court has the authority to make rules for the court.

The legislation undertaken regarding the Supreme Court was malicious, the petition states.

The powers of the Supreme Court cannot be limited through an Act of Parliament under Article 70. The law passed by parliament is also contrary to Article 191, the petitioner pleads.

Petition in IHC

On the other hand, lawyer Saeed Aftab filed an application with the Islamabad High Court challenging the Supreme Court Bill.

The petitioner has sought to annul the proposed Act.

The plea further maintains that the main objective of the bill was only to provide a right to appeal against apex court verdicts under Article 184.

The right to appeal could have been granted without curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, the application suggests.

A right to intra-court appeal on the lines of the high court could have been granted, the petition stated.