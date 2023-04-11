Inside Nigeria’s centers for jihadists and their captives

On an arid plot of land in northern Nigeria, veiled women hurry past vegetable stalls and men idle outside endless rows of tarpaulin tents in what, at first glance, appears to be a typical camp for displaced people.

In reality, Hajj Camp in Borno State is a center for processing tens of thousands of jihadists, their families and those who lived under their control.

In exchange for freedom, the government persuaded them to turn themselves in – a move aimed at ending an insurgency by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group that has killed thousands and displaced over two million more since 2009.

But an investigation by AFP points to major failings in the screening and deradicalization process, while the need for justice has been set aside.

In May 2021, a key event gave the authorities an opportunity.

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau died after rivals ISWAP invaded his hideout demanding he pledge allegiance.

After his death, his fighters and their captives had a decision to make: either join ISWAP or flee.

The government acted fast. Flyers were dropped from helicopters over their camps in the “bush,” vowing that if they emerged from hiding, they would be safe.

“We will not hand you over to the military. We will take care of you and your family in a camp in Maiduguri for four or five months, and then you will be released,” was the message.

In many ways, the tactic worked.

More than 90,000 people formerly associated with Boko Haram and, to a much lesser extent, ISWAP defected.

Most have transited through Hajj and some through Shokari or Bulumkutu, which are similar centres. A number of women and children were taken directly to ordinary camps for those uprooted by the fighting.

The large majority of those who turned themselves in are not former fighters but rather men, women and children who lived under jihadist rule. Even so, the centres’ potential to usher in peace has attracted global attention.

The European Union, Britain and the United Nations are all in favor of the initiative –- known as the Borno Model -– and pledged to support the expansion of a program presented to them as a way to help end conflicts.

Poor screening

Over several months, AFP, the first international media to access Hajj Camp, the largest of the three centers, spoke with 12 former residents as well as the top two local officials in charge, humanitarian workers and security experts.

Official documentation says the scheme takes far-reaching steps to separate former fighters from non-combatants – an “intensive process of identification and evaluation.”

But the former residents, whose names have been changed for the purpose of this article, all described the screening system as threadbare.

Among the three former fighters interviewed by AFP, only one said he was asked which battles he had participated in and why.

Two women said they had not been asked any questions at all – and that females were simply categorized as “wives”.

One of three farmers interviewed, who had lived under Boko Haram control, said the authorities asked former fighters to screen him and others by pointing at whoever they believed was “one of them”.

Those interviewed also reported that members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), a militia which fights the jihadists alongside the military, are involved in the screening.

Abdul, 43, a former Sharia judge under Boko Haram who spent eight months in Shokari and two in Hajj, said the filtering system did not always work.

“There is some corruption going on because sometimes relatives come and give something to the CJTF so that they say ‘these are not Boko Haram’,” he said.

Retired Brigadier General Abdullahi Sabi Ishaq, the governor’s special adviser on security affairs, said the program, including the screening, was “being handled by professionals”.

In theory, non-combatants stay only a couple of days or weeks in the centers, while former fighters are kept for several months. Certain camp residents get day passes to roam freely in the city.

Interviewees told AFP that some are released more quickly than others, either to make space for new arrivals or because community leaders give them authorization to leave.

No deradicalization

Ishaq said former fighters are given a two-week training course that includes classes on “values in Islam”, “fundamental human rights” and basic civic education.