Four cops martyred during security forces operation in Kuchlak

At least four policemen were martyred during a security forces operation in Kuchlak, the area of ​​Quetta on Tuesday.

The police conducted an operation at 5am based on secret information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the operation, the unidentified assailants opened fire on cops, which led to an intense exchange of fire, resulting in the martyrdom of four police officers while one terrorist was also killed.

The terrorists’ compound was also completely destroyed during the operation. The bodies of the martyred policemen were shifted to the Lines area.

Earlier, a Frontier Corps official was martyred, and two others were injured in an alleged terrorist attack in Kuchlak.

One of the assailants was also injured in the retaliatory fire of the FC personnel, but the alleged terrorists escaped by taking advantage of the darkness.