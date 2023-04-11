Cheap oil import from Russia to begin this month, claims state minister

The government’s efforts to ensure provision of petroleum products to the people at cheap rates have begun to bear fruit.

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has claimed that the import of cheap oil from Russia will begin this month.

Talking exclusively to SAMAA TV, the state minister said Pakistan will purchase 33 percent of crude oil it needs from Russia. No one, including America and Europe, has any objection to it, he added.

Malik said talks are in their final stages on purchasing cheap oil from Russia.

Pakistan will place its first order for oil import from Russia this month, he claimed. adding it takes 26 to 27 days for cargo from Russia to reach Pakistan.

The 33 percent of the country’s crude oil needs will be fulfilled from the Russian purchase, the minister explained.

He further said the arrival of the first cargo will prove how much crude oil can the local refineries handle.

“Buying cheap oil from the international market will only benefit the people of Pakistan,” the state minister remarked.