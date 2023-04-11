Muslims in Pakistan and around world to perform Itikaf today

Millions of Muslims worldwide, including those in Pakistan, will have the privilege of performing Itikaf starting today, Tuesday, April 11, which marks the 20th of Ramadan.

A large number of mosques throughout Muslim countries, including Pakistan, have made extensive arrangements for Muslims who wish to observe “itikaf,” a meditative seclusion, during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.

To facilitate this observance, special arrangements have been made in mosques across the country, as well as in homes. The Auqaf Department manages many mosques where thousands of people also sit in Itikaf.

It is worth noting that Itikaf is a spiritual retreat that allows Muslims to devote themselves to prayer and reflection during the final days of Ramadan.

This period is considered especially significant as it marks the time when the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). By performing Itikaf, Muslims seek to deepen their connection with Allah and attain spiritual purification.