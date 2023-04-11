PTI approaches Peshawar High Court against Kp governor for delaying polls

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday approached the Peshawar High Court seeking contempt of court proceeding over a delay in polling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The petition was filed by KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani citing that the KP governor has been accused of violating the Constitution and neglecting his constitutional duties by consistently ignoring and disobeying the Supreme Court’s clear instructions regarding the scheduling of provincial elections.

Read here: SC orders holding Punjab, KP elections in 90 days

The governor has announced that the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place on October 8. However, this decision was illegal and unconstitutional, If the elections cannot be held within 90 days, they should be scheduled as soon as possible, the petition read.

The governor must be directed to give a date nearest to the 90-day period. The election commission should be instructed to release the election schedule as soon as it receives a date.

All institutions should be ordered to assist the commission for holding the elections immediately, it added.

Similarly, Mushtaq Ghani had also approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the KP governor over a delay in elections in the province.