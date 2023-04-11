Four Levies personnel die after Kalat commissioner’s vehicle rams into trawler

At least four Levies personnel lost their lives while two others sustained severe injuries after Kalat Commissioner Dawood Khilji’s vehicle collided with a trawler parked alongside the road in Balochistan’s Surab district.

Allah Bakhsh Baloch, Superintendent of Police (SSP), said the Kalat Commissioner and his squad were travelling to Quetta when their vehicle rammed into roadside parked trawler, resulting in three causalities on the spot.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Sohrab.

Commissioner Khilji, however, remained unscathed.

Police, in the meantime, has cordoned off the area and an investigation is underway.