Police ‘clear’ hundreds of acres of katcha area after search operation

The police’s ‘grand operation’ in the katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Police has reportedly made progress in clearing the area of criminals.

During the operation, the police demolished and set fire to the hideout of criminals.

Hundreds of acres of interior area of the katcha was declared clear after a search operation, while the law enforcers were provided armored personnel carriers with chains.

The caretaker chief minister of Punjab issued instructions to send mobile hospitals and ambulances in the katcha area.

Over the three days of the operation, police have killed one dacoit and arrested six others.

Sources reported that the dacoits fired at Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar and District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal, as well as attacking other police officers, resulting in one head constable being injured.

A grand operation was initiated in the katcha area that falls on both sides of the border region of Punjab and Sindh.

IGP Anwar said a contingent of 2,000 personnel has been sent from the provincial force, while 11,000 policemen are participating in the operation.