Govt launches mental health app to provide psychological support

In a move aimed at improving mental health services in the country, the government has launched a new mobile application called “Humraaz” and a helpline service.

The launch of the app and helpline comes as part of the government’s efforts to address the rising concerns about mental health and the need for more accessible and affordable mental health services in Pakistan.

The Humraaz mobile application, which is available for both Android and iOS devices, provides users with a wide range of mental health resources, including self-help tools, counseling services, and access to mental health professionals.

The app offers several essential features to its users.