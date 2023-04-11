Six-year-old shoots teacher inside classroom, mother indicted

Deja Taylor, the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher inside classroom at Virginia school has been criminally charged.

According to reports, the kid’s mother was indicted on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her gun at home—which she had purchased illegally.

The incident took place on January 6, when the boy shot his first-grade teacher in the chest and hand, inside the classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

The woman’s lawyer said that the gun was secured on a top shelf in her closet and had a trigger lock. He also noted that the kid suffers from an “acute disability”.

Abigail Zwerner, the 25-year-old teacher, filed a $40 million lawsuit, accusing the school of gross negligence. She alleged that school authorities ignored multiple warnings, alarming them that the boy had a gun and was in a “violent mood”.

In the lawsuit, the Zwerner’s attorneys said that all of the defendants knew the boy “had a history of random violence” at school and at home, including an episode when the kid “strangled and choked” his kindergarten teacher, the year before.

Abigail needed four surgeries to recover.

In the wake of shooting, the superintendent was fired by the school board and the school assistant principal resigned.

Days after the incident, school officials said the administrators at school doubted the child was armed even before the shooting occurred. However, they could not find it even after searching his bag.