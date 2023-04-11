Court quashes ECP’s plea seeking early hearing of Toshakhana case

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday quashed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) petition for an early hearing of the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case while Khawaja Haris and Faisal Chaudhary appeared before the court as the PTI chief’s councils.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked Khawaja’s opinion about the electoral watchdog’s plea to which he replied “What is the justification for setting an early hearing?”, adding that there are a plethora of cases nowadays against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and all lawyers are occupied in the preparation of cases.

While Faisal Chaudhary raised questions over ECP’s contrary statements on the hearing said the ECP earlier sought April 29 for a hearing but now they are demanding an early hearing.

Also read: Sanaullah warns of election delay if Imran sticks to his guns

Khawaja Haris argued that the request made by ECP is causing disruption to the entire system. He further added that the victim, in this case, has rights and questioned why discrimination is being carried out against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. “Attempting to expedite the hearing of the Tosha Khana case could be seen as interference in the case,” he added.

He alleged that the Election Commission is seeking to press charges against Imran Khan, despite the fact that there are registered cases against members of Parliament who are currently serving in the Assemblies.

He has expressed concern that a delay in reaching a decision could have negative consequences on professional work. Haris has also highlighted that Imran Khan still has security concerns and that applications have been filed in the High Court, but the government has not provided any information on when security will be provided to him.

Electoral watchdog’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz contended that “it is wrong to accuse the Election Commission of discriminating; the Supreme Court decided that the trial court should decide on corrupt practices within 3 months.”

After arguments of councils, the court quashed ECP’s plea for early hearing and ordered that case will be heard on April 29.