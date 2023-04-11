Recent census data reveals 15pc dip in Karachi’s population

With almost 90% of the census completed, it is expected that the final population count will cause fresh disputes as data shows a dip of 15pc compared to the tally six years ago.

None of Karachi’s seven districts have registered an increase in population over the last five years.

According to a source with knowledge of census data, more than 2.64 million households have been counted, making up 89.93% of the exercise. At this point, the population of Karachi stands at 13,471,136, which is 15.94% less than the number after 89.93% of the 2017 census was completed. The final count was around 16.05 million.

Karachi East saw the biggest decline in population, with a 25% drop compared to the 2017 census, despite 85% of the enumeration being completed in the district. The South district had a negative difference of 19.70% after the registration of its 92.64% households. Korangi district’s recorded population dipped more than 1%, Keamari saw a decline of 17%, Central 11.84%, West 9.68%, and Malir 6.61%.

However, Dr Naeemuz Zafar, the chief census commissioner of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), stated that the data should not be relied upon to estimate the final count, as more than 10% of households in Karachi remain uncounted. He added that there are still several areas, including high-rise residential settlements, that enumerators have not yet reached. Therefore, the final number can only be determined after the census exercise is finally completed.

The delay in data gathering has led to the deadline for fieldwork being extended to April 14. Dr Zafar stated that with the deadline extended, the teams will make an “all-out effort” to reach every single person.