Maryam, family reach Saudi Arabia for Umrah

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has reached Jeddah to perform Umrah. Maryam and her father, former premier Nawaz Sharif, will be a guest of the Saudi royal family.

Upon her arrival in Jeddah, Maryam was welcomed by party workers and brother Hasan Nawaz along with his family. She is accompanied by 25 people altogether, including her husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, her children, their spouses, Dr Adnan, Rana Imran Manj.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to reach Saudi Arabia in the next day or two from London, sources said.

Maryam Nawaz will reportedly stay in Jeddah till the arrival of her father. Both father and daughter will travel to Makkah to perform Umrah.

Maryam departed for Jeddah from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on a Saudi Airlines flight.

Nawaz and Maryam are also expected to meet the Saudi royal family, and spend the last 10 days of Ramadan in Makkah and Medina.