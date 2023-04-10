Lahore wins Ramazan Hockey Championship after thrilling final

Lahore division defeated Faisalabad in a thrilling final to win the Ramazan Sports series Park View City Hockey Championship in Lahore.

Both the teams tried their best to score goal in the regular time of 60 minutes but the defenders of both teams stood like wall in front of the goal.

The match remained goal-less and had to be decided in the penalty shoot-out as Lahore edged Faisalabad 3-2 and won the title.

The winning team was given the cash prize of Rs 250,000 with the trophy, as they thanked Interim CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and his advisor Wahab Riaz for arranging such an event in a short time.

The Hockey players appreciated the organisers and hoped that such events would be help in future as well, so more players would be encouraged to play Hockey.

Interim CM Mohsin Naqvi gave credit to Wahab Riaz for arranging the event and congratulated all the winning players and the organisers as well.

He announced that in next few days, matches would be held on Tehsil level as well and top 20 players would be given the monthly scholarship as well.