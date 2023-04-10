Millennials and Gen Z make up 44% of Pakistan’s registered voters

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reported a surge in registered voters, with over 125 million eligible to vote.

The latest figures released by the ECP indicate that there are 125 million registered voters in the country. Of this total, male voters constitute 54 percent with a count of 60.7 million, while female voters constitute 46% with a count of 50.7 million.

Voter Demographics

The latest report reveals that Punjab has 70.15 million, Sindh has 20.63 voters, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 20.14 voters, Balochistan has 5.22 voters, and Islamabad has 1.20 million.

Province-wise voter count

As per the provided information, the number of voters aged between 18 to 25 years is more than 20 million, which accounts for 18 percent of the total voters. The number of voters aged between 26 to 35 years is above 30 million, which constitutes 26 percent of the total voters, while the number of voters aged between 36 to 45 years is above 20 million, making up 22 percent of the total voters.

Voters by Age

Based on the latest ECP data, there are 11.8 million registered voters in the age group of 56 to 65 years, accounting for 9% of the total voters in the country. Additionally, the number of voters above the age of 66 is 12.1 million, making up 10% of the total registered voters.