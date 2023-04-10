Mohsin Nawaz- Pakistan’s only shooter to win in South Africa 2022

Pakistan’s only long range shooting medallist Mohsin Nawaz made nation proud once again, as he earned the NRA classification in United States.

Faisalabad born Mohsin, despite not getting any funds or facilities from the government, became shooter on his own expenses, even though it is one of the most expensive sports.

But he hopes to find a sponsor so that he can represent Pakistan in more competitions and dreams to represent Pakistan in World Championship one day.

He remains the only Pakistani to win a shooting competition in South Africa in 2022, who are undoubtedly one of the best nations when it comes to shooting.

Mohsin Nawaz has won dozens of National and International medals, which made him the only long range shooter of Pakistan to win gold medal, which resulted in Pakistan’s flag being hoisted in the international arena, with more than 800 people standing in respect of Pakistan’s anthem.

He also delivers free of cost lectures in different universities and colleges in Pakistan, so that he can motivate other people to become shooter.

Mohsin Nawaz believes it will be important for Pakistanis to excel in such sports, so that the country is known all over the world and a soft image can be given world wide.

He hopes to have other F-class long-range shooting shooters with him as well, so that they can go as a team and make the nation proud.

