Controversy sparks as PML-N shares private photo of Armeena Khan’s baby

“Bin Roye” star Armeena Khan has found herself at the center of a political controversy after a private photo of her with her infant child was shared on social media by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The incident occurred after Armeena commented on a video shared by PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, where she can be seen mixing fruit chaat for iftar. Armeena called out Maryam for “showing off food” while millions in the country were suffering from hunger, leading to a heated exchange on social media.

The situation escalated when a young PTI worker based in London shared a video where a woman can be seen ridiculing Maryam Nawaz while pretending to take a selfie. PML-N’s official Twitter handle shared a private picture of the actor with her infant child in hand, with a big cross canceling out the two.

Armeena responded by stating that PML-N hates babies, and her husband demanded an apology from the party. Armeena also took a break from social media after facing backlash and intimidation from the party’s supporters.

Armeena notes that PPP, despite being PTI’s political rival, has never attacked her from an official account. She also added that it doesn’t make sense for anyone to compare a politician with an actor. The incident has drawn criticism from various quarters, with many condemning PML-N’s tactics and calling for greater respect for privacy and decency on social media.

The exchange highlights the growing role of social media in politics and the need for greater accountability and responsibility in online discourse. It also raises questions about the limits of freedom of speech and the importance of respecting privacy and personal boundaries, particularly in the context of political rivalries and online activism.