Zaman Khan reveals how he used to play cricket in childhood

Pakistan Cricket Team’s new fast bowler Zaman Khan revealed while talking to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Youtube channel that he was extremely passionate to play cricket in childhood and he used to play even when he was not well.

The fast bowler who rose to prominence by winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) twice for Lahore Qalandars, told he struggled when he started bowling with the round arm action.

He also told that he started as a labour like most of his family but loved playing cricket, so he used to play even when he was suffering from fever.

Zaman told that he bowled 12 wide balls when he bowled with the round arm action but he was advised by someone to keep bowling the same way and he will get the success ultimately.

Brought up in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, someone advised him to give Under-16 trials so he got selected in the Under-16 team.

Zaman Khan said he was playing cricket but kept it hidden from his family. But he was still selected for the Under-16 series in Australia.

The fast bowler said he was given a lot by cricket, as he got financial stability due to cricket. He revealed he was very sad when he got over age and also cried as he thought his career was over.

Zaman Khan said he realised he could represent Pakistan when he won best emerging award in PSL. He added that his goal was always clear that he wants to represent Pakistan and now he also wants to make an academy for young cricketers in his area.