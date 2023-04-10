Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer promises a massy entertainer

Salman Khan released the trailer of his upcoming movie, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” directed by Farhad Samji. The film is set to release in theaters on Eid 2023.

The trailer showcases Salman Khan as an action hero who fights for love and family, while also showing glimpses of his softer side. In the film, Salman Khan plays the role of Pooja Hedge’s love interest and has to face off against violent individuals. The trailer features Salman Khan fighting off enemies while saying, “Yeh violence nahi, self defence hai (This is self defense).”

From Salman Khan’s official Instagram account

The trailer looks like a mass entertainer that will attract audiences across India. Along with Salman Khan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film promises to be a mix of action, family drama, and romance.

Salman Khan shared a new poster of himself with long hair, showcasing his beast-avatar ahead of the trailer release. The film has already released five songs-Bathukamma, Billi Billi, Naiyo Lagda, Jee Rahe The Hum, and Yentamma. The latter features a special appearance by RRR actor Ram Charan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, and is produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films Production banner.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects also include “Tiger 3,” which will reunite him with Katrina Kaif, and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman was last seen in a special cameo appearance as his iconic character, “Tiger,” in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan.”