Shahid Afridi tweets regarding controversy to remove Babar as captain

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper tweeted on Monday that he called PCB Management Committee head Najam Sethi, who clarified that he had not told media that it was Shahid Afridi who wanted Babar Azam to be removed as skipper.

Some media outlets had reported after Najam Sethi’s interview that he blamed Shahid Afridi for trying to remove Babar Azam as the skipper.

Shahid Afridi had selected the squad for the ODI series against New Zealand, as the interim chief selector, after which he resigned from the post due to other commitments.

The former skipper tweeted that Najam Sethi spoke to him and also tweeted that it was not him who advised to remove Babar Azam.

Shahid Afridi also wished Babar Azam best of luck for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against New Zealand.