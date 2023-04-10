Eid ul Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia announces four days holidays

Saudi Arabia Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays have been announced for private and non-profit sectors.

Eid ul Fitr holiday in Saudi Arabia will begin from Friday, April 21 while regular working hours will commence from Tuesday, April 25. It is pertinent to note that Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

On the other hand, Eid holiday will begin from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23 in the United Arab Emirates UAE.

Employees will also get to enjoy another long holiday later this year, where Eid al-Adha will be marked for four days at the end of June, according to the executive regulations of the labor law.