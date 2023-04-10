Kangana Ranaut takes jab at Karan Johar, accuses him of insulting and bullying her

Actress Kangana Ranaut once again targeted filmmaker Karan Johar, claiming that he had insulted and bullied her on national television because she couldn’t speak English. The feud between the two began when Ranaut supported Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ revelations about bullying and lobbying in the film industry.

Johar’s recent cryptic social media post sparked Ranaut’s latest comments. Ranaut wrote on her social media handle, “There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary joined the elite nepotism mafia and insulted and bullied me on national television because I couldn’t speak English.” She also added, “Today, after seeing your comment, I realized your Hindi has improved. Just wait and watch what happens next.”

A few weeks ago, Chopra spoke about facing lobbying and bullying in the Hindi film industry on a podcast, and many people presumed that Johar was the person she was referring to. An old video of Johar joking about wanting to ‘murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career also resurfaced on social media.

Karan Johar’s cryptic Instagram story post, amid all the allegations and backlash online, read, “Accuse us, we will not kneel. Become slaves of lies, we are not the ones who speak. The more you show us down, the more you accuse us, we are not the ones who fall. Our karma is our victory. You pick up the sword. We are not the ones who die.”