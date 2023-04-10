Ayesha Omar opens up about surviving an abusive relationship

Ayesha Omar, a highly sought-after actor, renowned host, and acclaimed fashionista, has grown and transformed before our very eyes. As a much-loved celebrity, people are naturally curious about her personal life, and Ayesha is generally open about her journey, sharing what she feels comfortable with her fans.

Recently, Ayesha was a guest on a TV show, where she bravely shared how she survived an abusive relationship. Ayesha revealed that she had been in a relationship with a man for eight years, whom she chose not to name. Their families were involved, and they were nearly engaged. Ayesha said she remains on good terms with this person and his family.

Over the years, Ayesha has been linked romantically to Azfar Rehman and Sikander Rizvi, but she clarified that she is truly single and focused on herself. In the podcast, Ayesha shared that her ex had a habit of using abusive language with her freely, and she endured it because she was in love.

She believed she could change him and dedicated the prime years of her life to him, but it did not happen. Once the relationship turned physically abusive, Ayesha knew she had to end things and move on. She did not name names and prayed that her ex finds solutions to his issues.

Despite facing these challenges, Ayesha has persevered and become an inspiration to many. She continues to grow and shine in her career while remaining true to herself and her values.