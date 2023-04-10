Suhana Khan signs makeup deal prior to acting debut in Netflix’s “The Archies”

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will be making her acting debut in the upcoming Netflix series, The Archies. The show will also feature the cinematic debuts of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. However, it seems that Suhana is already making waves in the industry even before her first project hits the screens.

According to a report, Suhana has signed an endorsement deal with an international makeup and cosmetics brand. The company has previously worked with Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty. An official announcement is expected to be made in the next few days.

A source close to the development shared that Suhana has the youthful energy that many brands want to tap into. With a massive social media following of over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, Suhana has a natural advantage in the age of social media. Despite not having any film releases yet, Suhana is already a highly influential figure.

Apart from her endorsement deal, Suhana is also preparing for her acting debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The show is a musical drama set in the 1960s and centers around the iconic gang of The Archies. It promises to be a youthful and exciting experience filled with rebellion, first loves, friendships, and everything young adult. The ensemble cast comprises fresh and exciting new faces, and the show aims to appeal to every generation.