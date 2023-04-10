Baisakhi: Indian Sikh pilgrims say Pakistan provide exemplary facilities

2470 Indian Sikhs Yatrees paid their religious rites at Gurudwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad on Monday.

The gurudwara is located at a distance of 37 miles from Lahore on the Lahore-Lyallpur (now Faisalabad) Railway Line. According to legend, Sacha Sauda Gurdwara was built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, on the pattern of a fortress.

Sikh pilgrims were came from Nankana Sahib to Farooqabad amid tight security.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary (shrine) Saifullah and other Sikh leaders accompanied them.

The guests openly appreciated the security and accommodation and other arrangements.

Surjit Singh, Bill Jitinder Singh, Parjit Singh and others said that despite Ramadan, Muslims have given us a lot of respect and love and are not serving us.

Additional Security Shrine Rana Shahid Saleem said that on the orders of the Chairman Board, officers and security personnel accompanied.

Special arrangements were made for accommodation, anchorage, medical and transport for them.

ETPB spokesperson along with the media representatives visited the arrangements made for the pilgrims.

It is pertinent to note that Sikh pilgrims will visit the local Gurdwaras of Nankana Sahib today on April 11.