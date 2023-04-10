Uorfi Javed claps back at Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bad Taste’ remark

Television actor Uorfi Javed recently found herself in the middle of a controversy when actor Ranbir Kapoor made a derogatory comment about her attire at a recent party. Kapoor reportedly stated that Javed’s outfit was in “bad taste,” which led to a swift response from the actor.

In a statement to the media, Ms. Javed hit back at Kapoor’s comment, stating, “Who is Ranbir Kapoor to judge my fashion sense? What gives him the right to make such comments about me or anyone else for that matter?” She went on to say that Kapoor’s remark was a reflection of his own insecurities and that he had no right to pass judgment on her.

Ms. Javed also addressed the larger issue of body shaming in the entertainment industry and urged people to be more accepting of others regardless of their appearance. She said, “We live in a society that constantly judges people based on their looks and their clothes. It’s time to break free from these stereotypes and accept people for who they are.”

Uorfi’s response has received widespread support on social media, with many people praising her for standing up to Kapoor’s unwarranted comment. Some have even gone so far as to say that Kapoor owes Javed an apology for his insensitive remark.

In conclusion, Uorfi Javed’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor’s “bad taste” comment has sparked an important conversation about body shaming and the need for more acceptances in the entertainment industry. Javed’s decision to speak out against Kapoor’s comment has set a powerful example for others to follow and sends a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated.